Menu
in-cyprusLocal

Ministry warns of heat stress as ‘very serious heatwave’ looms

July 17, 2018 at 12:04pm
By July 17, 2018 No Comments

A cocktail of hot temperatures and humidity on the lowland and the coast has prompted the Labour Inspection Department of the Labour Ministry to warn all employers about the dangers of exposing employees to heat stress.

It said that the combined hot temperatures and humidity may lead to a “very serious heatwave” which could place workers at risk of heat stress.

Employers must take all necessary measures in line with the applicable code,  including change of duties, rest or interruption of work, it added

Meanwhile, PEO trade union confederation has warned that a number of employers were not complying with the code. In a letter to the Labour Minister, PEO general secretary Pambis Kyritsis said self-compliance was inadequate.

Read more

Yellow alert as inland temperature set to hit 40 C

You May Also Like

in-cyprus
July 17, 2018

Hikes in rubbish collection fees eyed in Nicosia

bouli
Local
July 17, 2018

Spehar briefs UN Security Council members on Cyprus issue

leontidou
Local
July 17, 2018

Larnaca’s Zhuhuri mosque courtyard to be turned into a square

leontidou