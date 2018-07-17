Ministry warns of heat stress as ‘very serious heatwave’ looms

A cocktail of hot temperatures and humidity on the lowland and the coast has prompted the Labour Inspection Department of the Labour Ministry to warn all employers about the dangers of exposing employees to heat stress.
It said that the combined hot temperatures and humidity may lead to a “very serious heatwave” which could place workers at risk of heat stress.
Employers must take all necessary measures in line with the applicable code, including change of duties, rest or interruption of work, it added
Meanwhile, PEO trade union confederation has warned that a number of employers were not complying with the code. In a letter to the Labour Minister, PEO general secretary Pambis Kyritsis said self-compliance was inadequate.
