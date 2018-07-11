Long waits at Nicosia Hospital emergency department

There are long waits at Nicosia’s Accident and Emergency Department, Philenews reported on Wednesday, with more than 30 patients waiting to be seen doctors.

A source told the website that seven people are there from yesterday waiting to be admitted. Two have been admitted and the other five are still in line. The site said there the long waits were leading to protests.

The Accident and Emergency Department has 20 examination beds, all of which are taken while three patients are on trolley beds in the corridors.

Another 10 patients are waiting for the results of their tests while 30 patients are in the triage area.