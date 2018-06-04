Labour inspections at gyms against undeclared work

Labour inspectors will step up visits at gyms across the island as part of a Labour Ministry clampdown on undeclared work. In an announcement issued on Monday, the ministry said that employers found to have undeclared workers in their employ face a fine of €500 multiplied by six months unless the employer can prove that the violation of the law had been for a shorter period. In the event that it is proven that the violation has been continuing for longer, the fine is multiplied by the actual number of months. The ministry said that it operates a hotline on 77778577 for complaints or tip offs relating to undeclared work.