Green light for Nicosia and Paphos satellite casinos

The Town Planning Department on Tuesday issued a permit for the satellite casinos that will operate in Nicosia and Paphos this year under the name Cyprus Casinos, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

It also said that the public consultation was completed on Tuesday regarding the issue of a town planning permit for the integrated casino resort that will be built outside Limassol without any objections being voiced.

The public consultation was carried out on the basis of a decision of the Council of Ministers on January 24, setting out the framework under which the public is to be informed regarding applications for a derogation to the provisions of the development plan as regards town planning permits for the casino resort, the temporary casino and the satellite casinos, it added.

ICR Cyprus Resort Development Co Limited applied on January  31 for a town planning permit for the luxury casino resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean, which includes a 500 room hotel, casino facilities, conference halls, restaurants and a wellness centre, among other.

