Granazi, located in a classic neighborhood in Agioi Omologites, is a cozy bar which stands out for its rustic and modern/ethnic design. The bar, with an up-to-date menu and cocktail list, aspires to be reintroduced to its clients. More specifically, the bartender Danielle Neophytou as well as chef David Lakes joined forces in order to present an outstanding menu, including cocktails such as our favorite ‘meet me half way’ with gin, coriander syrup, lime juice and Indian tonic, that goes perfectly with a bresaola taco and celeriac salsa. Diplomat in smoke is another excellent choice, especially for rum lovers, based on white rum, blanc vermouth, dried apricot syrup and smoky whiskey. Enoy it with a unique platter of roasted carrot hummus with savory granola, radish pickles, fresh herbs and Lebanese pie.

Tuesday-Thursday: 17.30 – 00.30

Saturday- Sunday: 17.30 – 01.30

For more info: 22 681660

Agioi Omologites Avenue, Nicosia