Eight year old girl died of septic shock

A report on the death of an eight year old girl who died of septic shock early on Monday morning at Limassol Hospital is expected to be submitted to the Health Ministry within the day.

Earlier on Tuesday, state pathologist Eleni Antoniou carried out a post-mortem on the child. She said the little girl had died of sceptic shock and samples have been sent for further tests to identify the infection. She added that the child had a medical history which may have aggravated her condition.

The little girl was taken to Limassol’s casualty ward on Sunday afternoon by her mother with a high fever. Doctors admitted the child to the children’s ward but a few hours later, the mother signed a release form and took the child home.

However around 2.00 am on Monday morning she brought the child back with high fever and semi-conscious. Despite doctors’ best efforts, the child died.

Health Minister Costas Ioannou asked for a full report on the case.

Read more