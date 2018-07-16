Menu
in-cyprus

Cypriot and French Foreign Ministers hold meeting in Brussels

By July 16, 2018 No Comments

Cyprus Foreign Nicos Christodoulides  held a meeting on Monday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of the EU28 Council of Foreign Ministers in Brussels.

The two Ministers discussed the Cyprus problem, regional cooperation and the upcoming visit of the French Minister to Cyprus.  Christodoulides also congratulated him on France’s victory in the World Cup.

The Foreign Minister also discussed with his Maltese counterpart, Carmelo Ambella, the country’s close co-operation with Malta within the EU.

Christodoulides will meet with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs tomorrow and also address a conference of the AJC Transatlantic Institute on the geopolitical role of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean, on regional stability, energy security and countering terrorism.

You May Also Like

in-cyprusInternational
July 16, 2018

Animal advocacy parties say mankind behaves like plague for other life forms

bouli
in-cyprusInternational
July 16, 2018

French police clash with unruly fans

bouli
in-cyprus
July 13, 2018

Lifeguards rescue Russian tourist from drowning

bouli