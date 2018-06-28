Customs confiscates dairy products from occupied north

The Department of Customs on Thursday confiscated 55 kilos of halloumi and 9 kilos of anari cheese from the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint in Nicosia, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The dairy products were in a vehicle driven by a Turkish Cypriot who was arrested for breaking custom regulations. The products and the vehicle were confiscated. He was later released and his car returned to him after paying an out of court fine, while the products will be destroyed.

The Green Line regulation which governs the movement of people and some goods across the Green Line does not apply to dairy and other animal products because they do not meet EU hygiene regulations.