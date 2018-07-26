Commissioner urges public to stop donating goods; bank account details announced

The office of the Volunteer Commissioner on Thursday urged the public to stop collecting basic goods for the victims of Greece’s devastating fires, saying that needs had been covered from the first day of the campaign.
It said that all those who wanted to make a monetary contribution, which it said was of great importance, could do so at the following Central Bank of Cyprus account:
Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus
Account name: Support to affected victims of the Greek fires
Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus
BIC: CBCYCY2N
IBAN: CY80 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1022
Deposits can be made at any bank branch.
The Volunteer Commissioner once more thanked Cypriots for their outpouring of support and all those who are working for the campaign.
