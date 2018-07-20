Menu
Cigarette butts, straws, plastic collected as part of Geroskipou beach clean up

July 20, 2018 at 4:21pm
Volunteers who cleaned up Rikkos beach in Geroskipou on Friday have collected 2,072 cigarettes butts, 104 straws, 45 plastic bottle caps, 18 metal bottle caps and 104 pieces of paper. The list of shame also includes 85 napkins, 96 wrappers, 18 plastic bags, 8 balloons, 74 small pieces of plastic and 2 car tyres.

The clean up was organised by Geroskipou Municipality and the AKTI centre with the participation of a large number of children. They covered 300 metres in an effort aimed at the twin objectives or recording the rubbish that is discarded on the beach and to raise environmental awareness.

Demetra Orthodoxou of AKTI said the NGO organises beach clean ups every year with its Geroskipou effort geared at educating young children on the impact of rubbish on marine life.

Anna Tselepou on AKTI said that the cleaning of Blue Flag beaches with the participation of people involved in awarding the flag was part of the  Blue Flag system. She said that a campaign has also started to reduce plastic on Cyprus’ beaches,

 

