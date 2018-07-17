Update: Missing Briton found dead

A Briton who had been reported missing earlier on Tuesday has been found dead on the balcony of his apartment in Larnaca.
Police said that Christopher John Barron suffered from a number of health issues. At first sight, no foul play is suspected.
Earlier on Tuesday the British High Commission asked for the public’s help to help locate Christopher John Barron who has been missing from his Larnaca home since July 13.
In a message on twitter the British High Commission said: “Christopher John Barron is missing. He was last seen on 13/7. He is 72 & lives in Makenzy, Larnaca. Anyone with info on his whereabouts should contact the Larnaca Crime Investigation Department on +357 248104060 or the British High Commission 22861100
#MissingPerson #Cyprus”