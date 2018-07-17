Menu
in-cyprusLocal

Update: Missing Briton found dead

July 17, 2018 at 3:13pm
By July 17, 2018 No Comments

A Briton who had been reported missing earlier on Tuesday has been found dead on the balcony of his apartment in Larnaca.

Police said that Christopher John Barron suffered from a number of health issues. At first sight, no foul play is suspected.

Earlier on Tuesday the British High Commission asked for the public’s help to help locate Christopher John Barron who has been missing from his Larnaca home since July 13.

In a message on twitter the British High Commission said:  “Christopher John Barron is missing. He was last seen on 13/7. He is 72 & lives in Makenzy, Larnaca. Anyone with info on his whereabouts should contact the Larnaca Crime Investigation Department on +357 248104060 or the British High Commission 22861100

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 17, 2018

Turkish Cypriot burglars ‘draw pistols on citizens’

bouli
in-cyprus
July 17, 2018

Green light for Nicosia and Paphos satellite casinos

bouli
Local
July 17, 2018

UN envoy will only meet the two leaders in Cyprus and report directly to Guterres

bouli