A ‘long Easter’ for Lakatamia

August 3, 2018 at 11:24am
August 3, 2018

Hard pressed officials at Lakatamia Municipality trying to catch youths persisting with the Easter custom of  firecrackers and firework,Philenews reported on Friday.

Mayor Photoula Hadjipapa said that there were incidents with firecrackers and fireworks nearly every night, but catching the elusive perpetrators has so far proved impossible.  The municipalities of Latsia and Aglandjia face a similar problem, but to a lesser extent.

In an announcement Lakatamia Municipality reminded everyone that  fireworks and fire crackers are illegal.

 

