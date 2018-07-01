Menu
47 year in intensive care after being hit by car in Paralimni

A 47 year old woman is in intensive care at Famagusta Hospital after she was hit by a car as she was on a pedestrian crossing near  Paralimni around 2.20 pm on Saturday.

Police said that a car driven by a  74 year old Greek Cypriot woman on Protaras avenue heading to Paralimni appeared to have hit the woman as she was crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing.

The victim, who is foreign, is reported to be in a serious but steady condition. The driver tested negative to an alco-test. Police are investigating.

