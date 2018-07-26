4 out of 10 Cypriot holidaymakers opt for luxury hotels

Cypriots like short destinations and good hotels, with CTO figures showing 172,000 Cypriots staying at licensed accommodation in the first five months of 2018, 40% of them at four and five star hotels.
The CTO’s figures show a total of 260,000 overnight stays in licensed accommodation in the same period, a 5.7% increase over the same period last year. Overnight stays at hotels was up 6.1% with the biggest increase registered among Cypriots staying in traditional housing — up 10% to 16,831. In contrast, overnight stays in licensed holiday apartments fell by 18%.
Paphos has the lion’s share of overnight stays (91,267) — effectively unchanged over the previous year — followed by Limassol with 91,267, down 5.1%. Mountain resorts recorded a 2.6% increase with 33,898 overnight stays while the free Famagusta area saw a 34.1% jump.