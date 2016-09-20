House takes another stab at hunting rules

The House is reviewing a new hunting bill that would introduce falconry, raise fees for hunters, and delimit training areas for dogs, after failing to pass legislation last summer.

The new bill makes hunting with a trained falcon legal, and the licence would cost €250.

It also provides for higher licence fees for hunters with dogs, bringing the cost of taking a dog for training in certain areas to €50, while the fee for taking the dog hunting would be €10 and using an airgun would be priced at €40.

Having no licence would cost violators €200 for taking their dogs to a training area and €100 for going on an actual hunting trip.

Hunters will now also have to pay on-the-spot fines for throwing cartridges on the ground.

The bill is a modification of a previous version last summer, which would have made it possible for 14-year-olds to obtain a learner’s hunting licence.

But it got a lot of criticism in the wake of gun violence debates.

The government had maintained that teenagers already go hunting with their dads and the bill was meant to regulate what is already going on in Cypriot society.

While the new bill abandons the teenage licences, it is introducing falconry, which is the hunting of wild quarry in its natural state and habitat by means of a trained bird, the hawk.

A powerful lobby for hunters has repeatedly raised their voice against any efforts to introduce more fees and penalties for hunters, essentially those who disregard hunting laws.

But a big push from the European Union this time is expected to defeat lobbyists who are increasingly having to argue with unprecedented raised voices against illegal hunting.