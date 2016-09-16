Hillary ‘warned’ Davutoglu over Cyprus waters

Leaked emails sent from or mentioning US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appear to suggest that the US was ready to square up to Turkey after Turkish warships had approached an American energy firm undertaking offshore drilling off Cyprus.

Around 60 of the 33,300 Clinton e-mails revealed by Wikileaks either directly or indirectly refer to Cyprus with the most striking being the likelihood of US intervention during the time that Turkish military frigates had entered Cyprus waters as energy firm Noble began drilling in the area.

The e-mails, amongst other things, make reference to the actions of the various US Secretary of States in connection to Cyprus. Clinton herself held the position between 2009 and 2013 and the e-mails made public by Wikileaks were from the 2009 to 2011 period.

“Of particular note is an e-mail from Hillary Clinton’ advisor at the Department of State Jacob Sullivan, still her top foreign policy advisor, entitled ‘Cyprus and Noble Energy’ and date October 4, 2011,” noted a media report in Phileleftheros.

The email reveals discussions between Clinton and her advisor discussing what action needs to be taken following the presence of Turkish military vessels during Noble’s exploratory drilling for gas reserves within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The email read, “Was told the Secretary was pretty blunt with (Turkish Prime Minster at the time Ahmet) Davutoglu that the US wouldn’t sit back as Turkish warships enter Cypriot waters and harass Americans working for a US energy company, Noble Energy. Made it clear that the safety of Americans citizens was at stake.”

It continued: “Seems like this Cypriot crisis hasn’t abated. Turkish ships are still operating illegally inside Cypriot waters and conducting military manoeuvres around 60 kilometres from Nobel’s drilling platforms”.

Another e-mail to Clinton, dated June 9, 2009, refers to an open airs agreement that almost failed because, as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security for the US State Department Rose Gottemoeller explained, Turkey had made certain demands regarding Cyprus.

“On a successful Open Skies Treaty Review Conference, with the final document adopted by consensus. The closing day was not without excitement since the Turks came in with some last-minute demands relating to the Cyprus question, which would have blocked consensus. Thanks to some quick work by Ian Kelly, Diana Marvin and me, we found formulations to suit both the Greeks and Turks and so, success,” Gottemoeller’s e-mail said.

Clinton in another e-mail, sent in May 2009, says that among the policies she is promoting was getting rid of the obstacles in our way towards achieving our goals,” going on to say these include getting the Cyprus Problem solved “so Turkey can join the EU”.

Other messages mentioned effort to create a free commerce zone between Turkey, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt to promote closer ties and reduce instability in the area, the paper said.