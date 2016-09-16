Health Ministry to probe hospital supply failure

The Cyprus Health Ministry has launched a probe to uncover why necessary materials and equipment did not reach state hospital surgeons in time for planned operations to go ahead.

An official announcement on Friday followed a complaint by state doctors union Pasiky chairman Soteris Koumas that patients at Nicosia and Limassol general hospitals last week had surgery postponed because their doctors were not equipped to carry them out.

According to the ministry announcement: “Initial investigations have shown that there was no shortage of the necessary materials required. So, a report has been requested to determine whether someone responsible for the supply chain was at fault for not obtaining the items in time.”

The ministry said the directors of both affected hospitals had been asked to submit a report on the events surrounding the delays and that the results of the probe would be announced once it had been completed.

Koumas had revealed that a liver biopsy was postponed in Nicosia on Wednesday while doctors in Limassol had to put off orthopedic surgeries on the same day.

In both cases, equipment and materials necessary for the procedures were not available.