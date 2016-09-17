Hackers causing “unnecessary and unwarranted worry”

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) has condemned hackers for leaking the medical records of athletes, claiming “unnecessary and unwarranted worry” is being caused.

Olympic gold medallists Laura Trott and Nicola Adams became the latest British athletes to have private information released into the public domain when they featured in the third batch of names whose ‘therapeutic use exemptions’ (TUEs), held on file by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), were released by cyber espionage group ‘Fancy Bears’.

TUEs can be issued to athletes who have an illness or condition which requires the use of medication which is on WADA’s prohibited list.

Trott and Adams were joined on the list by swimmer Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and rower Olivia Carnegie-Brown, who both won silver for Team GB at Rio 2016.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by any of the athletes.

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: “We absolutely condemn the latest release of personal information pertaining to members of Team GB.

“It is causing unnecessary and unwarranted worry for the athletes affected. We continue to treat this matter with the utmost concern and seriousness, and we are in close contact with WADA.”

A WADA statement read: “Stakeholders should know that WADA is being consulted and taking action based on intelligence and advice from the very highest levels of international law enforcement.”

Cyclist Trott has spoken openly about her battle with asthma.

The leaks by the hackers, who are thought to be Russia-based, show that the 24-year-old had TUEs for salmeterol and salbutamol – both commonly used in an inhaler – that expired on July 31, 2013.

“It’s well known that Laura has suffered from asthma from an early age and inhalers are part of most asthmatics’ lives,” a spokesman for Trott told Press Association Sport.

“It’s disappointing that her medical records have been put on the internet but asthma is something she’s always been happy to discuss.”

Boxer Adams’ agent declined to comment when contacted. The 33-year-old has had TUEs for salbutamol, salmeterol and fluticasone propionate, all of which are used in the treatment of asthma. Permission for their use was granted in 2007 and expired on December 31, 2009.

A fourth prohibited substance appears on Adams’ WADA record in the form of methylprednisolone, an anti-inflammatory used to treat arthritis and bronchitis for which she was given retrospective approval for one-time emergency use.

O’Connor, who won Olympic silver in the 200m individual medley in Rio last month, has been granted use of prednisolone for five successive years, most recently in June.

Prednisolone – a steroid that can be used for chest complaints – and salbutamol also appear on the medical record of Carnegie-Brown, a silver medal winner in the women’s eight at the recent Games.

Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome were among five British names whose records were leaked by hackers on Thursday, along with golfer Charley Hull, rower Sam Townsend and rugby sevens player Heather Fisher. (PA)