Greece keen to conclude gas grid sale to Azerbaijan’s SOCAR

Greece is working to overcome snags in the sale of its natural gas grid operator DESFA to Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR, Greek energy ministry officials said on Tuesday.

In 2013, SOCAR agreed to buy a 66 percent stake in the crisis-hit gas supply grid operator for 400 million euros ($447.3 million).

But the acquisition stalled after SOCAR was ordered to sell 17 percent of DESFA to a third party to satisfy EU competition authorities.

The sale was further complicated in July when Greece passed a law which raised DESFA’s gas tariffs from next year by a far lower amount than expected.

“The government is open to talks with all involved parties for the process to conclude smoothly,” one of the officials said without naming the parties. “Talks continue in a constructive manner.”

SOCAR has said that DESFA’s price should be reduced but it still planned to go ahead with the deal.

Greece has been in talks with Italy’s gas transport group Snam which has expressed interest in acquiring a minority stake in DESFA once the sale to SOCAR is concluded.

Energy ministry officials met with a representative from Snam on Tuesday and stressed that the DESFA sale should respect EU competition rules, which stipulate that SOCAR should not own more than 49 percent in DESFA, the officials said.

The officials added that the 400 million euro price for DESFA cannot change as it would lead to a cancellation of the respective tender.

DESFA’s sale is part of a privatisation programme required under Greece’s three international bailouts since 2010. It is expected to raise 188 million euros, helping the country meet a 2.5 billion-euro revenue target from state asset sales.