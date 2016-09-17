Giorgos secures Junior Eurovision 2016 place

Giorgos Michaelides will represent Cyprus at this year’s Junior Eurovision 2016 song contest after getting the nod with his song ‘Dance Floor’.

The winning song was announced on Saturday after a Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) panel voted in favour of Giorgos’ song out of the seven that had been submitted from children aged between nine and 14.

This year’s Junior Eurovision 2016 song contest is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and will take place in Malta on November 20.

Cyprus returns to the contest after missing out last year when financial problems hampered Sophia Patsalides’ entry ”I Pio Omorfi Mera” from taking part.

Two years ago, Cyprus came ninth in the grand final.