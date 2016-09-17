Get off the couch

By George Markopouliotis

Participation in sport and physical activity is stagnating, and in some EU Member States, even declining. It’s not just people’s health and well-being that suffers; it’s our society and economy as a whole. Increased spending on health care, a loss of productivity in the workplace and reduced employability are just a few of the negative knock-on effects.

The figures speak volumes. According to a recent Eurobarometer survey, 59% of Europeans never or seldom exercise or play sport, while on a usual day about two-thirds (69%) of respondents spend between 2.5 and 8.5 hours sitting. The situation is not much better in Cyprus since just 36% of the Cypriots who participated in the survey said they exercise or play sport regularly or with some regularity.

In response to this challenge, the European Commission has launched an annual European Week of Sport to encourage everyone to seize the opportunity to be more physically active in their daily lives.

This is a truly European event with activities taking place in September in the whole of Europe, targeting everyone regardless of age, background or fitness level. In Cyprus, the national coordinating body for the week running from September 19-25 is the Cyprus Sports Association, which has planned many events to take place all over the country (visit: http://beactive.cy/ to find out more).

At a superficial glance, it may seem frivolous to put sports centre stage at a time when Europe is facing what is probably some of its toughest challenges yet. Can we maintain a society that is open and tolerant, in which people find their place and live peacefully together? Conflicts in neighbouring countries, large numbers of migrants coming to Europe and terrorist attacks in our own cities have lent new urgency to this question.

Ultimately, sport has a vital role in finding responses. Of course sport is about having fun, being healthy and feeling good about yourself. But it is also about something much bigger. Sport and physical activity bring people from different backgrounds together, helping to create friendships and building communities. We know that – whether at the professional or the grassroots level – sport is a force for positive change in our societies.

Thus, the European Week of Sport is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the powerful role sport can play. It is not only about getting people moving. It is about how we live together in our society; it is about people, their ideas, their relationships. And the aim is to show Europeans how easily they can make sport and physical activity part of their daily lives in their cities and regions – lives that are shared with others, from whatever background.

Decision-makers and teachers, parents and employers, young people and urban planners… we can all help create a society that better values and supports sport and physical activity. And not just in traditional settings – there are plenty of opportunities to #BeActive in daily life, whether in schools and universities, the workplace, sport clubs, fitness centres and the great outdoors.