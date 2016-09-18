Gardener critical after falling out of tree

Limassol police say a gardener is in critical condition after falling out of a tree whilst trimming branches.

The 35-year-old man was discovered lying unconscious in the garden of a house in Limassol on Sunday afternoon. He was rushed by ambulance to Limassol General Hospital where doctors said that he had suffered brain haemorrhage and a collapsed lung.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later transferred to Intensive Care Unit of the Nicosia General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police suspect that the man – who is employed by a company that undertakes gardening work – had been trimming branches when he lost his balance and fell some four metres to the ground.

Police in Polemidia are still investigating.