Latest News
Home / News / World News / Foreign workers kidnapped in Libya
libya-map

Foreign workers kidnapped in Libya

September 20, 2016 World News Leave a comment

Three foreign workers, including two Italians, have been kidnapped in south-western Libya, Italy’s Foreign Ministry and officials in the town of Ghat said.

The ministry said in a brief statement on Monday that it had learned about the abduction. It declined to provide further details, citing the “delicateness” of the situation.

A statement by the media office of Ghat municipality said that foreign engineers, who worked for construction company CON.I.COS, were abducted by unidentified assailants on the road linking Tahala and Ghat early in the morning. It gave their names as Italians Bruno Cacace and Danilo Calonego, and a Canadian identified only as Frank.

The statement quoted the head of the Ghat Municipal Council Koumani Mohammed Saleh as saying that al-Qaida is not behind the abduction.

“The abduction of the engineers was carried out by a small outlawed group,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said that officials are working on securing their release. The incident, the statement said, is “unprecedented” in Ghat.

Global Affairs Canada spokesman Michael O’Shaughnessy said that “We are aware of the troubling yet unconfirmed report of the abduction of a Canadian citizen in Libya. We are diligently pursuing all appropriate channels.” (AP)

 

Tags

Check Also

minnesota-mall-attacks

Terror probe into US mall attacks

US authorities are investigating the stabbings of nine people at a Minnesota mall as a potential act of terrorism — a finding that would realize long-held fears of an attack in the immigrant-rich state that has struggled to stop the recruiting of its young men by groups including the Islamic State.

clinton_trump_

Clinton and Trump to meet Egyptian president

An adviser to US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign says that Trump will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during the United Nations General Assembly, just as Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, is also scheduled to do.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Phileleftheros
© Copyright 2016, All Rights Reserved