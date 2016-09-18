First part of Eleftheria Square ‘ready by Christmas’ (PICTURES)

Construction officials say the first part of Nicosia’s new Eleftheria Square is expected to be ready by Christmas.

The facelift of the square – which is situated in the heart of the Cypriot capital – has been a long work in process, mostly because it had been hampered by technical problems as well as a shortage of funds prompted by the 2013 banking crisis.

The tender to design the new square had been won by a group led by Zaha Hadid – in what would later turn out to be one of final pieces of works following her death in March this year – back in 2015.

In 2009, the initial excavation works revealed archaeological findings that had forced alterations to the original design.

Three years later, the square was closed off to all traffic.

Nicosia Municipality officials say the new square will be an area rich in Cypriot cultural history and tradition and is now finally ready to be delivered – at least the first part as early as Christmas.

The municipality had been hoping that the new bridge could be delivered before the Christmas holidays. The remaining works would need a bit more time to complete.

Eleftheria Square forms the intersection of Ledra and Onasagorou streets with Stasinou, Omirou, Kostaki Pantelidi, Konstandinou Palaiologou and Evagorou avenues. Prior to 1974, the centre of city was considered to be Faneromeni Square.

It is located in the centre of the town below the Venetian walls of the medieval city. Nicosia town hall, located on D’Avila bastion, overlooks the square whilst Ledra Street leads onto its northern side.

(Pictures by Yiannis Nisiotis)