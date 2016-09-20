Fascinating world of bird migration in Cyprus

At this point of the year, millions of migratory birds are leaving Europe flying to their wintering places in Africa.

Cyprus is on one of the main migratory flyways in Europe and so every autumn and spring hundreds of thousands of birds pass through our island: from colourful Bee-eaters as they call and swirl through the air hunting for insects to imposing migrating raptors, such as the Red-footed Falcon and the Pallid Harrier, species of global conservation concern.

BirdLife Cyprus are inviting people to take the opportunity to discover the fascinating world of bird migration in October. This year, 36 national partners of BirdLife International in Europe and Central Asia invite people to observe migratory birds and hear interesting facts about bird migration and the threats they face during their journeys.

In Europe many hundreds of activities are planned. This year’s EuroBirdwatch in Cyprus will take place on Sunday 2 October 2016 where they will be watching the autumn migration from different sites giving you a unique opportunity to see raptors, soaring birds, cranes, bee-eaters and other species as they travel over Cyprus during migration.

Binoculars, telescopes and bird guides will be provided by BirdLife Cyprus and participation is free and open to people of all ages.

The aim of EuroBirdwatch 2016 is to raise awareness for the wonders of bird migration and the needs of the migratory birds on the breeding areas, the flyways and in the wintering areas in the Mediterranean and in Africa.

For more information on EuroBirdwatch please contact BirdLife Cyprus on 22455072 or at elena.markitani@birdlifecyprus.org.cy or visit their website