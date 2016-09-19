Fanieros’ Ermis aiming high

Ermis Aradippou FC is aiming or a place in the top six, its chairman Loucas Fanieros, has revealed.

In comments to Super SportFM on Monday, Fanieros said: “I want us to reach the top six and stay there. I am saying it and this is what I will fight for. If we don’t make it, I will have failed”.

The chairman said there was little point in not having goals in life: “Whoever cannot stand it has to leave and they (the players) know that from before they enter the changing rooms”.

Fanieros said that three away games had seen his team “meet Omonia and APOEL head on. We determined some mistakes which will be discussed with the technical leadership today. (Coach) Nicos Panayiotou can get 100% from any player”.

He added that an overseas doctor had been brought in to see injured player (Miguel) Alba: “He told us to go over there but I said, no you come here… I believe in this player a lot”.