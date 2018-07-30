Weddings at the Elysium Hotel

Are you planning your wedding in Cyprus? Five star Elysium hotel in Paphos is one of your many good choices.

Dedicated Wedding Specialist

Make all necessary arrangements to obtain the license from the local municipality.

To arrange a minister to conduct the wedding ceremony.

Make arrangements with the special events professionals to include the In-house florist, In-house photographer, Spa requirements, hair and make-up trials, entertainment etc.

Act as a Food and Beverage menu advisor including the wedding cake.

Create the wedding itinerary detailing banquet event orders and outlining your entire event.

Create a floor plan of your function space, in order for you to provide seating arrangements.

Oversee the details of the bride and groom’s room reservations.

Co-ordinate the wedding day to include ceremony and room(s) set-ups, food preparations and other necessary operations.

Ensure a smooth transition to the hotel’s Banquet Captain once the Grand Entrance has occurred.

Review all the banquet checks for accuracy, prior to the completion and pricing of the final bill.

Food & Beverage

Based on current banquet menus, on average you may expect to spend approximately €140-€170 per person for dinner inclusive of current taxable service charge & current sales tax. These averages would encompass hors d’oeuvres during your welcome cocktail reception, plated or buffet meal, wedding cake, wine service with meal, toast for the speeches and an open hosted bar service based on a moderate drinking group. Please be aware that our menu items and pricing are subject to change and your final expenditure will depend on your final guest attendance, menu selections and food & beverage financial commitment.

General Information

Your initial visit will be conducted by our wedding specialist. He/She will conduct a thorough inspection of a designated venue and will check dates, space and locations. Upon selection of your wedding date, a Catering Agreement will be prepared and your date will be confirmed upon receipt of your deposit. Please note that in case of civil weddings, the hotel has to receive confirmation about the date and the time of the wedding from the Municipality of Paphos as well.

Tel. 26844444

https://www.elysium-hotel.com