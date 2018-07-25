Perfect Honeymoons in Cyprus

When it comes to romantic honeymoon destinations, none could be more romantic than the island where the Goddess of Love and Beauty herself – Aphrodite – was born, or the land where Richard the Lionheart married Berengaria and crowned her queen of England!

And these legends of love are just the beginning… aptly known as ‘the island of love’, Cyprus embodies all the ingredients for the perfect start to married life, whether you want a relaxing honeymoon after the high of the wedding, or are raring to go on your first big adventure together as partners for life. Simply choose your experience and write the next chapter of your love story!

For those who want to slow down the pace and bask in the glow of their newly confirmed love there is sunshine and hot sandy beaches, breathtaking sunsets, cosy alfresco dining and leisurely boat rides. The culture-lovers and historians can immerse themselves in the magical sagas of ancient castles, sites of mythology and the multitude of museums and galleries. For the connoisseurs, wine tours through stunning valleys, and visits to villages of traditional produce such as olives, carobs, grapes – and even the sweet that Aphrodite gifted to her lover Adonis – await savouring. And those who want to celebrate their union by dancing the night away will be spoilt for choice for which bar or club to go to next to toast their happiness!

Whatever your preference, Cyprus echoes your love in so many ways and will add your love legacy to the many it is famed for!

Courtesy of the CTO