Liopetro Life Events

Located in Kouklia village, the ancient capital of Cyprus and the birthplace of Aphrodite the Goddess of Love, made completely from stone and wood, Liopetro has breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Sanctuary of Aphrodite. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and with a serene, quiet, magical atmosphere, Liopetro Venue is the latest exclusive wedding venue in Cyprus.

Set in the heart of the Cypriot countryside on archaeological ground and steeped in history, Liopetro is situated in one of Unesco’s World Heritage sites.

ORTHODOX WEDDINGS

You could not ask for a more unique and special place to carry out your wedding party. The stunning views of the Mediterranean sea, overlooking the Temple of Aphrodite, our buildings made of local stone and wood, but also the uniqueness of our Venue, away from prying eyes, ensure that your wedding day will pleasantly remain unforgettable to all of your friends and family…

You can choose to make your orthodox wedding ceremony in the ancient church of Panagia Odigitria which is right across our property, a church of the 12th Century with frescoes saved from the 16th Century.

Choose among menus of all tastes from our distinguished chefs. Select for your cocktail reception and dinner, Cypriot or International gourmet dishes, all made with the highest quality ingredients, served with style, that meet the requirements of the most demanding customers.

CIVIL WEDDINGS

At Liopetro Venue you can make the wedding of your dreams … Make your wedding ceremony special for you and your guests, in a magical, serene, traditional landscape with a rustic touch that is needed to show off the luxury through the ancient Cyprus architecture … Combine your ceremony with high quality canapés, cocktails and of course enjoy some of the best menus in Cyprus, made especially for you, always using only the finest ingredients… Our professional wedding planners can prepare everything for you, so that you won’t need to worry about anything!

In order for us to make Liopetro Venue even more special, we do only one wedding reception per day. So your special day is just for you…

17 Rodosthenous Alexandrou St, Kouklia, 8500, Paphos

+357 26002049

[email protected]