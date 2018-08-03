Cyprus Weddings in Geroskipou

Experience an escape from reality, a place that remains delightfully magical…Geroskipou Weddings in Cyprus. Geroskipou is the ideal place for a man and a woman to join together and share their vows, after all legend has it that Aphrodite, Goddess of Love and Beauty, chose this place as her sacred gardens. Weddings take place in a specially designed and decorated room at Geroskipou Town Hall, Monday to Friday from 8.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. Your exact wedding date and time can be arranged either by phone or during your first visit to the registry, provided you allow for a maximum of 15 days between your first visit and the ceremony day. The cost of the wedding is 128 Euro Inc VAT. The ceremony itself is a short civil act service conducted by the Mayor of Geroskipou during which you are called upon to exchange your marriage vows and then the rings.

THE CEREMONY

WEDDING LOCATIONS

The village of Geroskipou in Cyprus is a wonderful place to get married and we offer some great hotels and restaurants. Some of the locations are as follows:

Athena Royal

Athena

Ledra

Cypria Maris

Riu Cypria Bay

Paphian Bay

Pioneer

Phaethon

Aliathon

Atlantida Beach Restaurant

SPECIAL LICENSES

The Special License is a permit issued by the Geroskipou Marriage Officer allowing couples to get married in Geroskipou one day after the initial written application. The cost of this license is 282 Euro.

IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS

People who wish to have a civil wedding in Cyprus must apply in person to the Officiator of Marriage Services at the Municipality of their choice with the following documents:

Declaration of being single

Original divorce certificate (if applicable)

Original death certificate (if applicable)

Birth certificate

Deep poll proof of name change ( if applicable)

Evidence of parental consent if under 18 years old.

The couple has an option of two types of ceremonies: Civil or church or both. They are perfectly legal and recognized worldwide. The same paperwork is required for either ceremony venue. You can book your wedding date via telephone or email. Civil Weddings between foreigners can be done in one of two ways: a) By presenting notification of wedding: In this case the marriage cannot take place within the first 15 days from the date of notification and not later than three months from that date. The interested parties will therefore have to remain in Cyprus for at least 15 days. b) With the obtainment of a special license: The interested parties apply to the Mayor of Municipality of their choice for the special license. Due to the specialised methods which are enforced by the Municipality of Geroskipou a marriage with the special license can take place within 24 hours.

Passports

Declaration of being single(from their countries). These declarations or (certificates) can be from the solicitor (on the headed paper of the solicitor’s office and stamped), the Ministry of the Interior(Home Office) or Foreign Ministry( Foreign Office) of their countries or even from their Embassies. The documents must be translated into Greek or English. Applicants who are holders of UK passports can take out an affidavit in England. The translated documents must be certified and signed by the above mentioned legal persons.

Divorce certificates in the cases of divorce. The divorce certificates must be from the Courts and translated into greek or English. The certificates must be accompanied by an affidavit that the persons have not remarried.

Death certificates in case of widowhood. The death certificates, whether they are originals or certified copies, must be translated into Greek or English.

Birth certificate. The applicants must bring the original (The full version).

Deep poll proof of name change. The applicants must bring the original.

Evidence of parental consent if under 18 years old. Persons who have completed their 16th year of age can be allowed to marry only with their parents or legal guardians consent. A written consent to this effect must therefore be presented. In the event that there are no legal guardians, then the consent of the Supreme Court of Pafos is needed.

FEES

Fees for a civil weddings

For a wedding with notice: €128

For a wedding with special license: €282

KEY CONTACTS

For enquiries please contact: Mrs. Marina Polyviou – (Marriage Officer) Tel: 00357 26 960 797 Fax: 00357 26 963 840 Geroskipou Municipality P.O.Box 63015 – 8201 Geroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus E-mail: [email protected]