Casale Panayiotis: A magical destination with all the amenities for the perfect day.

Create an intimate and romantic wedding at a venue full of charm in the picturesque mountains of Cyprus. Pine trees, olive groves and Kalopanayiotis village itself will be the perfect backdrop to your special celebration.

Get me to the church!

From the ceremony, to the reception; from accommodation to wedding favours; the hotel has everything to help you arrange your special day.

The Reception

With eight charming venues and a mouth-watering selection of canapes and buffet menus, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Have a favourite dish you’d like included? Just ask!

Luxury Spa Facilities for the Grood and Bride

Revitalise with a thermal sequencing journey of sauna, mint ice mist, herbal steam room, snow cabin, tropical rain and foot baths. Enjoy a body detox in our rasul mud cabin, relax in the hydrotherapy pool or indulge in one of our seven luxurious treatment rooms and private whirlpools. If all this leaves you with an appetite, stay robed and enjoy a spa lunch.

Spa Escapes

Discover the natural wonder and tranquility of the mountains as you follow the pilgrims’ journey to a place of inner calm and harmony.

You can book online at https://www.casalepanayiotis.com/weddings-in-cyprus