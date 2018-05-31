River walks: Cyprus’ most beautiful rivers

Karkotis

Karkotis or Klarios river springs from Troodos and empties into Morphou Bay. It crosses the Solea Valley and its picturesque villages (Kakopetria, Evrychou, Kalliana etc). You can enjoy the sound, the fresh air and the beauties of the river by visiting the villages that offer many great spots to just sit and relax.

Karkotis has a length of 23.6 kilometres.

Pedieos

The Pedieos is the longest river in Cyprus. The river originates in the Troodos Mountains close to Machairas Monastery and flows northeast across the Mesaoria plains, through the capital city, Nicosia. It then veers east, meeting the sea at Famagusta Bay close to the ancient Greek city of Salamis.

The river has a total length of 98 km. An 18 km stretch of the river banks, in and around Nicosia, has been turned into pedestrian walkways. There are two dams constructed along the river, the largest one at Tamassos built in 2002.

Diarizos

The fourth longest river in Cyprus, it covers a distance of 42 kilometres. Its sources are found on the slopes southeast of Kykkos, one next to Milikouri village and the other near Lemithou.

Take a fascinating journey along the Diarizos River, through beautifully unspoiled green landscapes dotted with picturesque vineyards, where you will discover the lesser-known wine-producing region of the Diarizos Valley, located east of Paphos.

Take a picture at the beautiful Gefiri tou Tzelefou, Cyprus’ biggest mediaeval stone bridge.

Ezousa

Ezousa river springs from Stavros tis Psokas and empties into the dam of Kannaviou in Paphos. The river has carved the beautiful valley of Ezousa or the valley of Agia which is a protected area.

It has a length of 41 kilometres.

Ezousa Walking Trail (Circular) crosses over the Ezousa Valley giving excellent views along the way.

Xeropotamos or Asprokremmos

The 41.5 km long Asprokremmos or Xeropotamos river is the fifth river in Cyprus. It has a length of 41.5km. Ιs springs from Troodos and passes through the forest of Paphos

Asprokremmos dam is the second largest dam in Cyprus. It is built at an altitude of about 100 metres above sea level and is located 16 km, east of the city of Paphos.

Due to poor rainfall it rarely flows. But the area is considered an important wetland for endemic and migratory birds.

Praxia Aresti