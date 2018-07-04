Menu
Kremiotis Waterfall: A heavenly landscape in Cyprus

By July 4, 2018 No Comments

A hidden waterfall in the village of Kritou Terra in Paphos is well worth a visit. The water here never stops flowing, creating a lush, verdant environment. It was once the site for four water mills providing the locals with water. When you get to the village follow the signs and you can park your car at the small picnic area which is near the waterfall and walk another 1,5km along a beautiful but in some points difficult trail until you get to your destination.

Praxia Aresti

Photos by Courtesy Council of Kritou Terra

