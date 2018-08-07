Kampi tou Kalogirou Picninc Site

One of the largest picnic sites in the Limassol district, in a land of approximately 3 hectares (15.000 sq. m.). The entire site is located within the Troodos pine forest, around 3 km away from Prodromos village, on the road from Platres to Prodromos, at a 1300-meter altitude.

Under the thick shades of the tall pine trees, which spread their scents all over at any season of the year, there are facilities suitable for dining, lighting fire to grill, as well as playing games. The wooden benches, the covered grill area and the beautiful playground are able to host up to 700 people, who wish to enjoy their time in this evergreen landscape.

According to the locals, the name of this site comes from the name of this wider area. Since it is a flat spot, in the middle of the hills and slopes of Troodos Mountains, people would refer to it as “kampi” (kampos = a field / kampi = a small field). The local legend recalls a monk living there a long time ago, so the word “kalogiros” (monk) preserves this memory through time.

The picinic site is just 4 km away from Panayia Trooditissa monastery (check out the tribute article about the ancient monastery here), which allows its visitors to combine a trip on the mountains, with a tour to the monastery.

