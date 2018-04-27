Cyprus Mouflon (agrino)

Cypriot Agrino (mouflon) is a kind of wild sheep and is found only in Cyprus. Due to its uniqueness, its rarity and grace, is considered a symbol for Cyprus. In Cypriot legislation it is defined as a strictly protected subspecies and is classified in Annex IV of the Habitats Directive (92/43) as a species in need of strict protection.

The mouflon is the biggest animal of the Cyprus Fauna and lives on Cyprus land for more than 8000 yerars. Today it can be found in restricted areas of Paphos and Troodos mountains