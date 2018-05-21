Located in the green landscape of Chloraka, Paphos, Louis Paphos Breeze creates a sanctuary where guests can retreat, relax and reset the balance of body and mind.

The 4 Star Plus Ultra All Inclusive Louis Paphos Breeze consists of 144 Superior Studios and 1-Bedroom suites, all designed to make the most of their stunning natural surroundings and generate an atmosphere of complete harmony. Breathtaking Mediterranean vistas are complemented by chic décor based on natural textures and a soothing colour palette inspired by the sea.

Two outdoor pools with separate children’s pool and a Kids Club with full activities programme – that’s just the beginning. Outdoor yoga sessions, cycling and jogging trails, and a Spa & Fitness Centre with indoor pool add a valuable dimension of wellness to every holiday.

Chloraka, Paphos, 26950200