Lokàl Hotel, once a 19th century traditional mansion, is located in the centre of Larnaca, opposite to Saint Lazaros church. At Lokàl, ideal for both couples and families, you will feel the tranquility, while experiencing a sense of zen atmosphere, only 10 minutes away from Finikoudes Beach. The hotel’s clean, minimalist design provides precious moments of relaxation, leisure and wellbeing. Relish Bistro, within the hotel, offers contemporary Mediterranean dishes, and is definitely worth a visit!
Agiou Lazarou 98, Larnaca,
24 023102