European Court dismisses haircut civil suit

The European Court has turned down a civil action filed by private bank depositors and businesses against the Eurogroup which met on 25 March 2013, saying the lawsuit was targeting the wrong body.

The court held a hearing on Tuesday to examine a civil action brought against the European Commission, whose decisions in 2013 were followed by a banking haircut in Cyprus where individuals and businesses lost a portion of their savings.

The legal recourse was based on the argument that the decision violated a charter that enshrines certain political, social, and economic rights for EU citizens and residents into EU law.

But the court did not accept the basis of the argument.

“The European Commission did not contribute to violating property rights, as provided for in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,” the decision read.

The ruling essentially backs the logic of the European Commission that decision in the Eurogroup did not constitute executive action on behalf of the Commission or the European Central Bank.

In 2013, the then newly elected President Nicos Anastasiades accepted a haircut on deposits of over €100,000 in Laiki and Bank of Cyprus, and consequently Laiki Bank was dissolved.

Depositors have been fighting for what they view as a violation of their rights to their own property, basically their money in the bank, after they were affected by the haircut.