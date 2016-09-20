Home / News / World News / Erdogan calls on world leaders to take measures against Gulen
Erdogan calls on world leaders to take measures against Gulen

September 20, 2016 World News Leave a comment

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on world leaders at the United Nations to take measures against a U.S.-based cleric’s “terrorist network” that he said threatened their security.

“I am calling, from this podium, to all our friends, to swiftly take the necessary measures against the Gulenist terrorist organization for their own safety and the future of their nations,” Erdogan said.

Turkish authorities have accused Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating Turkey’s failed coup in July.

Calling for an immediate political solution to resolve the crisis in Syria, Erdogan said, “Turkey’s incursion into northern Syria in early September had led to establishing peace, balance and stability in a region taken over by hopelessness”.

The president also accused the European Union of not keeping its promises over Turkey’s EU membership.

