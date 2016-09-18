Eide: Cyprus 2017 solution ambitious but possible

UN Special Envoy to Cyprus Espen Barth Eide says reaching a Cyprus settlement is “ambitious but possible” as the two leaders on the island prepare for a crucial visit to New York for talks with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon.

Speaking in an interview to Kathimerini, the Norwegian diplomat said President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had made headway but “real problems” still remained.

Despite a warming of relations between the two communities on the island – particularly after Akinci’s election victory, negotiators in the Cyprus talks remain stumped over how to overcome sensitive and decades-long disputes over issues such as security, properties, territories and governance.

Eide heads to New York this week to help lay the ground work ahead of the crunch tripartite meeting between Moon, Anastasiades and Akinci but spoke to Kathimerini about the prospects of a settlement which has remained unresolved since the Turkish invasion of 1974.

Are you optimistic that we are close to a solution?

Let’s put it this way – I share the same optimism that the two leaders show. No more, no less. It is not that I am optimistic, but in their statements Mr. Anastasiades and Mr. Akinci have sent out the message that achieving a solution is possible, and I agree with them.

A solution is not just around the corner – real problems continue to exist, regarding both achieving a resolution and its implementation, if we manage to get to that stage. Quite simply, we no longer view this as an issue that cannot be resolved.

It does not mean that everyone agrees on the presidency or the territorial, etc., but we have seen that there is enough room to manoeuvre to overcome the differences. In that sense I believe that yes, an agreement can be found that bridges these differences.

Within the first semester of 2017?

It’s ambitious, but possible.

A diplomatic answer…

A lot of hard work has been done and there is a feeling that perhaps we are in a better situation. We have climbed the mountain, we have reached a plateau and from here we can either continue toward a solution or start going back down. You reach a point where there are only, let’s say, four major issues remaining.

But they are only four issues, not four hundred. You cannot spend 365 days discussing four issues. You reach a point where either you work to resolve one last issue or another, or you reach the conclusion that you can’t proceed. If we reach the second conclusion, I am convinced that it will be a long time before we find a similar situation to the current one. This is not about a timetable, this is simply the reality.

Is this the last chance?

I don’t want to say that this is the last opportunity. It has been said in the past, after the Annan plan, and that has been proven wrong. That time many believed that we wouldn’t get that close again, but today we are perhaps closer to a solution. As a third party, I’m not saying that this is the last opportunity.

But what I have understood on the island is that we might never find ourselves in a better situation. Internal developments will not bring a better set of conditions that the current one, while relations with neighbouring states will not be at a better point either.

But the rotating presidency can’t be easily accepted, can it?



The paradox is that there has been an agreement in principle for a long time, but converting that agreement into practice is a task which is in progress, let’s say. Everyone knows that the presidency is an issue. But we will find a solution – this will not be an obstacle which will block the agreement. Although it is, of course, a major issue. However, you should know that regarding the rest of the issue of governance, such as the Justice system, the legislatures, etc., there are a multitude of convergences and agreements. But yes, an issue of major importance is still pending.

What was [Greek Prime Minister] Alexis Tsipras’ stance during your recent meeting in Athens?

There is a general acknowledgment, in a positive sense, that something is being done and they welcome it, because the Greek government wants a solution, with conditions which it will accept of course. From this it follows that Greece has its own role to play. It cannot avoid it. It has signed the three original agreements of establishments, alliances and guarantees, as have Turkey and Britain. All the guarantor powers should be involved. Therefore, we discussed, in a very positive and constructive atmosphere, ideas which can contribute to proceedings, and I encouraged them to have a discussion among the guarantor powers, not officially in some council, but simply to talk to each other about this issue.

Isn’t it a bit strange that a third-party country would have the right to intervene in an EU member state?

It is an exceptional situation, a product of the way in which Cyprus became an independent country in 1960 and the many events that followed. But we are in 2016 and the guarantees exist – good or bad, they exist.

Doesn’t the Greek side views them as anachronistic?

Yes, they are anachronistic, but they exist. Thus, the aim that we all share is to create a sense of security for both communities, not for the security of one community to be ensured at the expense of the other. Common security is needed and that is the long-term objective of the two leaders as well. But you cannot reach that point from one day to the next.

There are existential fears and concerns in the culture of each community. GCs understandably remember the invasion and occupation and the presence of Turkish forces, this is their main concern, while for TCs their main concern is the bad experience of the 1960s, the feeling that they were marginalized and their position became very difficult. Therefore, both communities have bad memories, but from a different historical perspective. Therefore, you are requested to take two communities which feel this way and take them into a future where they feel differently. This cannot be done overnight, but it can be done.

It has happened in many other places in the world. The goal is for Cyprus to become a normal – independent, sovereign, federal, united – European country. However, to reach that goal you need everyone to be on board.

How ready and willing is Turkey to contribute to the achievement of a solution?

A solution to the Cyprob would improve relations between Greece and Turkey and would create even better prospects for the exploitation and utilisation of the gas fields located in the eastern Mediterranean. You know, during the weekend last July when the attempted coup in Turkey happened, I was worried that everything might be overthrown regarding the Cyprus issue as well. But on the contrary, that adventure has made many in Turkey and Cyprus feel that time is of the utmost importance and that we must have a solution to the Cyprob as soon as possible.