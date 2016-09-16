Egyptian found guilty of raping step-daughter

An Egyptian national was on Friday found guilty of repeatedly raping his step-daughter from when she was just 12 years-old.

Specifically, the Larnaca Criminal Court found the 35-year-old guilty of rape, corrupting a woman under the age of 13, corrupting a woman aged between 13 and 17, sexual exploitation of a child, and sexual abuse of a child.

A Criminal Court announcement said the crimes had been committed in the Larnaca district between the September 2011 and May 2015, beginning when the victim was just 12 years old.

The hearing had taken place behind closed doors to protect the victim’s identity.

Sentencing is expected to take place on October 6 and the man will remain in custody until then.