Editorial: Asking Ban for help

Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci will meet the UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in New York on September 25.

In their joint press announcement last Wednesday, at the end of an intensive round of talks, the leaders said that they would ask Ban to take a more active role in Cyprus problem negotiations.

Although there was no ground-breaking progress during the last eight leaders’ meetings, the negotiating teams have moved forward and for the first time managed to discuss informally taboo issues, such as territory, security and guarantees.

The above are the thorny issues on which big differences remain. It is exactly on these issues – as well as on rotating presidency and security – that the two sides expect the UNSG to take some action.

But even if Ban does take action and involves also influential countries on the Cyprus problem such as the US and UK, the negotiation won’t come anywhere near a comprehensive deal, unless the two leaders face some basic home truths.

No matter how well the meeting with the UNSG in New York goes, Anastasiades and Akinci will need to embark on another round of intensive talks when they return from the American metropolis.

Even this, though, would be less than productive unless both leaders find the courage for daring moves and reveal their hand on at least one thorny issue.

Turkish Cypriots and Turkey need to open up significantly on territory and security in order to produce a formula acceptable to Greek Cypriots.

And Greek Cypriots need to find ways to satisfy their prospective partners’ need for political equality, a rotating presidency and less movement of population after a property deal.