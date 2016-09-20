Don’t expect Big Apple miracles says Akinci

Speaking to the media Akinci indicated that they wanted to build a road that will take them to the final stage of the talks.

Kibris Postasi newspaper reporting the story said that Akinci wanted to achieve political progress on the Cyprus negotiations by the end of 2016 so that the technical issues could be left for 2017.

Akinci who will hold bilateral and tripartite meetings in New York and with the UNSG Ban Ki-moon said “the basic target is a constructive spirit and good will. The efforts for shaping Cyprus’ future should continue”.

He warned however that no one should expect miracles from this visit.

Akinci added that good progress had been reached on the four chapters of the negotiations and that they wanted to be on a road which would take them to the final stage. “If we can ensure this, it will be positive. I wish to return to Nicosia with good results”.

Akinci will hold a tripartite meeting with the UNSG and President Anastasiades on 25 September.

He will also have bilateral meetings with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the UNSG Ban Ki-moon, the US Vice President Jo Biden, the US Secretary of State John Kerry, and the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Akinci is being accompanied by Turkish Cypriot negotiator Ozdil Nami, spokesman Baris Burcu, amongst others who are all set to return to the island on the 29 September.