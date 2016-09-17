By Antonis Loizou

In a recent court case tried at the Paphos District court and which concerned a house at which one of the island’s heroes was born and raised, the above question was posed by us. In other words: does history grant an added value?

The case referred to the compulsory purchase of a house which the state wished to turn it into a museum.

There seemed not to have been a substantial difference between our own valuation and that of the Land Registry Office’s in terms of land and buildings.

We posed the question, however, as to whether or not a dwelling with such a history should or could command an increased compensation or value, over and above comparable values of similar properties. Specifically, we framed the query in the following way: why would an ancient Greek amphora have a value considerably more than a reproduction of the same vessel by an ordinary modern ceramics workshop? The difference in value between the two items, we argued, was in the history which lay behind the ancient artefact.

We also asked the court whether, for example, Archbishop Makarios’ family home at Panayia village commanded a higher value than a similar, neighbouring house. We even came up with Churchill’s hotel suite at Claridge Hotel during the Second World War, which is now a tourist attraction commanding a higher fee, where there is a queue, composed mainly of Americans, willing to overpay for the privilege of staying in that suite for a night, in order to experience the ‘feel’ of the place.

As we made our argument at Paphos District Court, and looking at the judge’s eyes, we felt (perhaps incorrectly) that we were making some progress in swaying him towards our point of view.

We claimed – and this was without actual data but based more on our opinion as an expert witness – that in this particular case, the hero’s house should be valued at a minimum of 20% more than an otherwise equivalent property, whereas had we had to value Makarios’ house we would have advocated at least a 100% increase in value.

We added that each country has its own history and its iconic figures and there are individuals, organised groups, clubs, associations and so forth which would be prepared to pay over and above an ordinary price to secure access to a piece of history.

To put it into context, once more, we asked: would you pay €1 for physicist Albert Einstein’s pen which was used to make all his groundbreaking calculations? And imagine if Richard the Lionheart’s castle at the centre of Limassol was up for sale in order to, say, convert it into a mansion, we continued. Would one value this merely in terms of its land and stones? (Here we were taking a completely theoretical, but, having said that, not a far-fetched, approach).

A most interesting argument followed and, despite our own research and that of the advocate’s, we did not come up with any legal precedent on the matter. There we were, inching (or so we thought) towards success, but then the next witness who was a third-generation resident of the house and who objected to the acquisition declared that “this is an old building worth nothing save the land and they would not pay a penny for history”!

We were left in the cold, notwithstanding the fact that they were present at our own presentation. How wrong can one get? In the end, we compromised on a very small increase in value, much to the judge’s relief, who remarked that: “Mr Loizou you are making life difficult for me”.

Nonetheless, the basic question remains unaddressed and we would love to hear of any local or international past cases on the subject, because this sort of question will be sure to come up again in the future, i.e. as to whether or not buildings with a history acquire an added value. It’s a matter of opinion one might say, but as long as there are people out there in the market who are prepared to pay premium, the answer is for the additional value.