Divorced women ‘losing homes to exs’ debts’

Divorced women are losing their to cover their ex-husband’s bad debts according to Andrea Savvidou, president of the Cyprus Association of Divorced Women (CADW).

“It doesn’t make sense for a divorced woman to lose her paternal home to cover debts that aren’t her own but because she guaranteed her ex-husband, in many cases under the threat of violence,” she said in an interview with Phileftheros.

The Association was founded in 2005 in light of the changes to the Family Court, as the members do not believe that the Court constitutes the ideal setting for a correct, fair, economical and speedy solution to issues surrounding a divorce.

CADW has asked the state to implement the mediation law to solve the problems faced by divorced women.

“Divorce mediation is different from any other sort as it involves the wellbeing of children,” says Savvidou, continuing; “The mediation committee should be made up from lawyers, child psychologists and sociologists. The service should be provided for free to unburden women from the crippling legal expenses and the banks should be bound by the decisions taken by the committee.”

As it stands today, the Family Court, in its decisions, takes the accumulated assets after marriage into account, but it does mention loans and how they should be paid. Even if provisions for loan payments are made, the banks ignore them.

“The law must change so that the banks are aware of what will happen to a loan in the event of a divorce,” says Savvidou.

In order to alleviate the problem of collecting child maintenance form their ex-husbands, Savvidou suggested that the government covers child maintenance, and in turn collect the money from an ex-husband who, for whatever reason, has failed to pay.

Furthermore, divorced women should be entitled to a proportional amount of their ex-husband’s pension, free psychological treatment for mothers and children, tax benefits, medical assistance, and work subsidy for women at retirement age, who due to their age cannot easily find work, as well as an increase in the welfare services made available to them.

The state, says Savvidou needs to address these problems, especially those concerning the child maintenance as the prevailing economic situation has made things worse.