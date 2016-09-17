Diversification: part 2

By Andrew Lumley-Holmes

Two weeks ago, I wrote the first part of this two-part series on why diversification matters, focusing on four primary components of a diversified portfolio, as well as additional components. This week I shall look at volatility as well as the time factor.

The primary goal of diversification is not to maximise returns. Its primary goal is to limit the impact of volatility on a portfolio. To better understand this concept, let us consider some hypothetical portfolios with different asset allocations. We have looked at the average annual return for each hypothetical portfolio from 1926 through 2015, including reinvested dividends and other earnings.

The most aggressive portfolio, comprising 70% domestic stocks and 30% international stocks, had an average annual return of 10%. Its best one-year return was nearly 163%, while in its worst year it would have lost nearly 68%. That’s probably too much volatility for most investors to endure.

Changing the asset allocation slightly, however, tightened the range of the very volatile swings without giving up too much in the way of long-term performance.

For instance, a portfolio with an allocation of 49% domestic stocks, 21% international stocks, 25% bonds and 5% short-term investments would have generated average annual returns of almost 9% over the same period, albeit with a narrower range of extremes on the high and low end. The best single-year performance was 109% and the worst was down 52%.

When looking at the other asset allocations, adding more fixed income investments to a portfolio will slightly reduce expectations for long-term returns, but may significantly reduce the impact of market volatility. This is a trade-off many investors feel is worthwhile, particularly as they get older and more risk-averse.

Factoring in time

People are accustomed to thinking about their savings in terms of goals: retirement, education, a downpayment or a vacation. But as you build and manage your asset allocation, regardless of which goal you’re pursuing, there are two important things to consider. The first is the number of years until you expect to need the money—also known as your time horizon. The second is your attitude toward risk—also known as your risk tolerance.

For instance, think about a goal that is 25 years away, like retirement. Because your time horizon is fairly long, you may be willing to take on additional risk in pursuit of long-term growth, under the assumption that you’ll usually have time to regain lost ground in the event of a short-term market decline. In that case, a higher exposure to domestic and international stocks may be appropriate.

But here is where your risk tolerance becomes a factor. Regardless of your time horizon, you should only take on a level of risk with which you are comfortable. The other thing to remember about your time horizon is that it is constantly changing.

Let’s say your retirement is now 10 years away instead of 25 years. You may want to reallocate your assets to help reduce your exposure to higher-risk investments in favour of more conservative ones, like bond or money market funds.

Once you’ve entered retirement, a large portion of your portfolio should be in more stable, lower-risk investments that can potentially generate income. But even in retirement, diversification is key to helping you manage risk. At this point in your life, your biggest risk is outliving your assets.

So just as you should never be 100% invested in stocks, it is probably a good idea to never be 100% allocated in short-term investments if your time horizon is greater than one year. After all, even in retirement, you will need a certain exposure to growth-oriented investments to combat inflation and help ensure your assets last for what could be a decades-long retirement.

Regardless of your goal, your time horizon or your risk tolerance, a diversified portfolio is the foundation of any smart investment strategy.