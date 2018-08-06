The name of the village means ‘life-giving spring’. At 885m above sea level, the village provides panoramic views to the south and west of the Pitsilia area. As in most of the villages of Pitsilia, the villagers of Zoopigi produce their own wine, soutsiouko and palouze – traditional delicacies made of the juice of grapes.
Zoopigi hosts the Museum of the History of Commandaria which promotes the centuries – old Commandaria making tradition on the island. The museum opened in April, 2009 and displays old and new presses, wine cisterns and other equipment and tools used for the production of Commandaria. There is a cafeteria on the premises. Open all year round.
Source: Pitsilia Discover the Real Cyprus / Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative