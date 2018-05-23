Located in the Larnaka (Larnaca) region, the pretty village of Tochni is the perfect, idyllic destination for agrotourism, and one of the oldest villages on the island. Standing approximately. 36 km southwest of Larnaka, the village can be reached by following the A5, A1 and F116 routes.

Interesting sights include the charming village houses – built from ‘Tochni stone’ that is quarried nearby – a small Byzantine Museum, and a Latin church in the centre of the village. The church overlooks the Orthodox church of Agios Constantinos and Agia Eleni (St Helena), and has been reconstructed on the site of the original, said to have been founded by St Helena on her return from the Holy Land, having brought with her a piece of the Holy Cross.

The pretty landscape of the village and its surrounding area also make it great for exploring by bike, with various bike centres in the village, as well as horse-riding.

Courtesy of the CTO