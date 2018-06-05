The best things to do and see in Kouklia Village

According to TripAdvisor these are the best things to do in Kouklia Village.

Located in the Pafos (Paphos) region, the village of Kouklia is built at an altitude of 85 metres above sea level.

The village sits on the site where the ancient kingdom of Palaipafos (old Pafos) once stood. Palaipafos was one of the most celebrated pilgrimage centres of the ancient Greek world; the Sanctuary of Pafia Aphrodite. Excavations at the village have unearthed the famous Sanctuary of Pafia Aphrodite, ruins of the fortifications of Palaipafos, the barrow cemetery, and many tombs. Several ancient findings of the region are kept in the local village museum.

Not far from the village, the imposing rock known as ‘Petra tou Romiou’ or Aphrodite’s Rock juts out from the sea and marks the spot where – according to legend – the Ancient Greek Goddess of Love and Beauty was born out of the foam.

Amongst its churches, the most important are the ones dedicated to Panagia (Virgin Mary) Hodegetria and to the Apostle and Evangelist Luke. The former is a cruciform-type church of the 13th century with wall-paintings dating back to the 15th century. The latter is the main church of the village, and is especially worth visiting on October 17, when a large religious fair is held annually in honour of the saint.

Palepaphos, Sanctuary of Aphrodite

The archaeological site of Palaipafos (‘old Pafos’ in Greek) is located in Kouklia Village and was one of the most important city-kingdoms of Cyprus, as well as the first Cypriot site to be included in the World Heritage List of UNESCO in 1980.

The Sanctuary of Aphrodite is the most famous of the Ancient Greek Goddess’ sanctuaries, and its ancient remains date back to the 12th century BC, whilst it remained a place of worship until the 3rd – 4th centuries AD.

There are two versions of how Palaipafos was founded; one story tells that Agapenor, the King of Tegea (Peloponesus), founded the city-kingdom on his way back from the Trojan War. A second legend tells that Kinyras, the local legendary king (12th century) was the founder and first High Priest of The Sanctuary of Aphrodite.

The museum, housed in a Lusignan Manor, exhibits many interesting finds from the area and portrays how the Cult of the Goddess of Fertility developed into the Cult of Aphrodite.

The site is linked to the Aphrodite Cultural Route.

+357 26 432 155

Aphrodite’s Rock

Aphrodite’s mythical birthplace ‘Petra tou Romiou’ is an interesting geological formation of huge rocks along one of the most beautiful coastlines on the island, located on the southwest coast of the Pafos (Paphos) district.

According to the legend, the Ancient Greek Goddess of Love and Beauty – Aphrodite – was born of the sea foam here. Legend tells that she rose from the waves and was escorted on a shell to this particular beach.

The giant rock formations, which are seen at the same location are linked with another – more recent – legend which tells that the Byzantine hero Digenis Akritas heaved them there to keep the Saracens Arabs (7th-10th centuries) at bay. The name of Petra tou Romiou (‘rock of the Greek’ in Greek) comes from the hero.

It is said that in certain weather conditions, the waves rise, break and form a column of water that dissolves into a pillar of foam. With imagination, this momentarily looks like an ephemeral, evanescent human shape. Other popular myths tell that swimming around the rock three times will bring various blessings, including eternal youth and beauty, good luck, fertility and true love.

The site is linked to the Aphrodite Cultural Route.

Palea Enklistra

