Located in the Larnaka (Larnaca) region, the village of Psematismenos is small, peaceful and charming, with ancient roots and a traditional character. It stands 31km southwest of Larnaka, and can be reached by following the A5, and then the A1. Halfway to Lemesos (Limassol) you take the turning to Psematismenos village.

The area has been inhabited since prehistoric times – as evidenced by archaeological finds – whilst the village itself is believed to have been founded in the Byzantine period and grows citrus fruit, olives and carobs, amongst other crops.

A notable sight is the village church, which is dedicated to Agia Marina and dates back to the 16th century. It was completely rebuilt in 1886, and its sanctuary contains many old frescoes, whilst its iconostasis dates back to 1850.

Courtesy of the CTO